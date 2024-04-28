Analyzing Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) & DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) and Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Bilfinger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Bilfinger 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental Solutions $170.64 million 0.29 -$54.96 million ($0.25) -1.92 Bilfinger N/A N/A N/A ($0.31) -27.84

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Bilfinger’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bilfinger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. Bilfinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DIRTT Environmental Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Bilfinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental Solutions -12.81% -150.32% -15.10% Bilfinger N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DIRTT Environmental Solutions beats Bilfinger on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

(Get Free Report)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls. It serves retail, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education, government, military, professional, and financial service sectors. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Bilfinger

(Get Free Report)

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, and nuclear fusion services. In addition, the company offers energy efficiency, carbon capture, utilization, and storage; and hydrogen, hydropower, and wind power services. Further, it provides design and engineering, plant engineering and assembly, operation and optimization, bilfinger connected asset performance, and mobile and web application services. It serves customers in energy, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharma and biopharma, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.