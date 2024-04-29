Short Interest in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Rises By 14.9%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,370,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 17,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. Altimmune has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 20,780.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Altimmune will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Altimmune by 1,150.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

ALT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

