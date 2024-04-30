A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 26.90%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $937.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.02. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $593,049.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $713,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,637 shares of company stock worth $1,396,360. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRK. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

