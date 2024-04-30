Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Short Interest Update

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the March 31st total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at 1.64 on Tuesday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1-year low of 0.21 and a 1-year high of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perspective Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 0.95 per share, with a total value of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CATX. B. Riley increased their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (up from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

Further Reading

