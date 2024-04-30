Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Short Interest Update

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the March 31st total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Perspective Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %
Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at 1.64 on Tuesday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1-year low of 0.21 and a 1-year high of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 0.95 per share, with a total value of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CATX. B. Riley increased their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (up from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
