Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $268,000 Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $12,976,000. Bank OZK lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,568 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.47. 238,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,035. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.09. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.93 and a 12 month high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.57.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

