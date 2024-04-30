Choreo LLC Acquires 2,257 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after buying an additional 355,317 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,435,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,339,000 after buying an additional 88,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LLY opened at $737.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $392.26 and a 12 month high of $800.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $760.89 and its 200-day moving average is $668.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.58 billion, a PE ratio of 127.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $728.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.