Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 0.6%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $162.29 and last traded at $161.14. Approximately 17,488,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 71,746,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.21. The company has a market capitalization of $259.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,759,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

