Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Cut to C$81.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$85.00 to C$81.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.00.

Shares of AFN traded down C$7.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,090. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$60.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.35. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$47.07 and a 12-month high of C$64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.62. The company had revenue of C$379.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$414.68 million. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 5.9042146 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

