Desjardins Trims Boralex (TSE:BLX) Target Price to C$42.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Desjardins from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “top pick” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLX. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Boralex from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.00.

Shares of BLX traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 51,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,777. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.94. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$25.40 and a 12-month high of C$39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.41.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.15). Boralex had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of C$315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 1.0599765 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

