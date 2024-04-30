Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.29. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.200-12.500 EPS.
Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.17. 1,752,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,741. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.01.
Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
