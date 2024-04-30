WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $9.68 Million Stock Position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666,452 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Evolution Petroleum makes up about 3.2% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on EPM shares. TheStreet downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Evolution Petroleum Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of EPM stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,821. The firm has a market cap of $180.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.89. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 17.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

