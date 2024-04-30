Altrius Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.11.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,432,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,035,006. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $472.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

