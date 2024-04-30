Fernwood Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,400 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 242.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 262,519 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 185,880 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,649 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $50,056,000 after purchasing an additional 184,392 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 119.8% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 302,596 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $31,189,000 after purchasing an additional 164,919 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 253,152 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,092,000 after purchasing an additional 82,344 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.37. The stock had a trading volume of 522,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,052. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.