Analysts’ Downgrades for April 30th (ALIM, BA, CBAN, CHGG, CMI, CZNC, FL, GERN, HAL, HTBK)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 30th:

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $4.50 target price on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

