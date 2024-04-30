Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 30th (ACAD, ACGL, AMKR, AMPS, ANVS, AQST, ARLP, ASPN, ATNM, BKNG)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 30th:
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.
Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.
Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $3,850.00 price target on the stock.
Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on the stock.
Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.
Beyond (NYSE:BYON) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Craig Hallum. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.50.
COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.
Diageo (LON:DGE) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.
eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on the stock.
EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $167.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $187.00.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.
Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.
Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.
Global Ports (LON:GPH) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.
HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $198.00 price target on the stock.
JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $885.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $815.00.
Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $305.00 price target on the stock.
monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $230.00 target price on the stock.
National Grid (LON:NG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 1,250 ($15.70) target price on the stock.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.
Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 14 ($0.18) price target on the stock.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $290.00 target price on the stock.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.
Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $103.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $115.00.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.
The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
Premier Foods (LON:PFD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.64) price target on the stock.
Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the stock.
Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Rotork (LON:ROR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. Craig Hallum currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Thor Explorations (LON:THX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 30 ($0.38) target price on the stock.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.
Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.
The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 2,075 ($26.06) price target on the stock.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock.
Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.
