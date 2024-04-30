Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 30th (ACAD, ACGL, AMKR, AMPS, ANVS, AQST, ARLP, ASPN, ATNM, BKNG)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2024

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 30th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $3,850.00 price target on the stock.

Base Resources (LON:BSE) had its speculative buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 35 ($0.44) price target on the stock.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Craig Hallum. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.50.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $167.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $187.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Global Ports (LON:GPH) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $198.00 price target on the stock.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $885.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $815.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. TD Cowen currently has a $305.00 price target on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $230.00 target price on the stock.

National Grid (LON:NG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 1,250 ($15.70) target price on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 14 ($0.18) price target on the stock.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $290.00 target price on the stock.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $103.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $115.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.64) price target on the stock.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. Craig Hallum currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Thor Explorations (LON:THX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 30 ($0.38) target price on the stock.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 2,075 ($26.06) price target on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.