Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,371,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,383,000 after buying an additional 26,423 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,056,000 after acquiring an additional 311,799 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 721,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,973 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 88,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PLOW stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. 99,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,738. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $519.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 122.92%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.