Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). The business had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

APLS stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,599,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,669. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APLS

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $3,743,526.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,452,799.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $96,978.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $3,743,526.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,452,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 376,427 shares of company stock valued at $23,169,639. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.