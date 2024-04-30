Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,938,000 after purchasing an additional 57,413 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth $1,810,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 24.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 159,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares during the period.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASND shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.
ASND stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.18. 150,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,873. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.77.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 180.61% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. The company had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
