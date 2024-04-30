Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Trading Up 1.2 %
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%.
Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.86%.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ark Restaurants
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.