Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Ark Restaurants Trading Up 1.2 %

ARKR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.77%.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.86%.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

