AtonRa Partners Sells 868 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

AtonRa Partners decreased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,820 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,651,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 236,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,851. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $47.48.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.01. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.91% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The firm had revenue of ($1.92) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $75,778.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

