AtonRa Partners Trims Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

AtonRa Partners trimmed its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,786 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Splunk were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $6,248,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 682.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 84,838 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 73,990 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK remained flat at $156.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. 5,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,977. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.13. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $156.97.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

