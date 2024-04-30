Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,866,684,000 after buying an additional 93,615 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 573,826 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Broadcom by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,663,339,000 after purchasing an additional 514,120 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $4.74 on Tuesday, reaching $1,333.88. 318,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $618.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,308.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,140.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

