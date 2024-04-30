ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.43.

ATS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark decreased their price target on ATS from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ATS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of ATS in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective (down from C$73.00) on shares of ATS in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ATS from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of ATS stock opened at C$44.91 on Tuesday. ATS has a 52-week low of C$41.12 and a 52-week high of C$64.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$47.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.50.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$752.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$727.00 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ATS will post 2.5056689 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

