Analyzing Muncy Columbia Financial (OTCMKTS:CCFN) & Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Muncy Columbia Financial (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Muncy Columbia Financial and Texas Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Muncy Columbia Financial N/A N/A N/A Texas Capital Bancshares 9.66% 7.05% 0.69%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Muncy Columbia Financial and Texas Capital Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Muncy Columbia Financial N/A N/A N/A $3.13 9.59 Texas Capital Bancshares $1.79 billion 1.51 $189.14 million $3.30 17.60

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Muncy Columbia Financial. Muncy Columbia Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

3.7% of Muncy Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Muncy Columbia Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Muncy Columbia Financial and Texas Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Muncy Columbia Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Capital Bancshares 3 8 2 0 1.92

Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus price target of $63.58, indicating a potential upside of 9.48%. Given Texas Capital Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Capital Bancshares is more favorable than Muncy Columbia Financial.

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats Muncy Columbia Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Muncy Columbia Financial

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits. The company also provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages and student housing; residential real estate loans consisting of rental 1-4 family and 1-4 family residential mortgages; and industrial loans and others. In addition, it offers trust services, including administration of various estates, pension plans, self-directed IRA's, and other services; personal, corporate, pension, and fiduciary services; stocks, bonds, and other non-insured financial products; and remote capture, internet banking, telephone and mobile banking, and automated teller machine services, as well as investment and insurance products. The company was formerly known as CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation in November 2023. Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services. It also provides deposit accounts, analyzed accounts, commercial card, SBA and business loans, packaged solutions, and merchant services; liquidity and investments, working capital, international trade and payment, and treasury and credit products; and commercial real estate, homebuilder and community, and mortgage finance. In addition, the company offers payables and receivables management; online and mobile banking; term loans and lines of credit, equipment finance and lease, acquisition finance, and asset-based lending; private wealth advisory solutions; and checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, and certificates of deposit, as well as ETF and funds management services. Further, it provides financial institution money market accounts and loan syndication products; commercial loans for financing for working capital, organic growth, and acquisitions; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage warehouse lending services; treasury management, trust, and advisory and escrow services; and letters of credit. The company operates in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio metropolitan areas of Texas. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

