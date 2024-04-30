Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Down 6.9% in April

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,390,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 12,240,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on AUPH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,320. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $736.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.
