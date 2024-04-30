CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Shares Up 30.4%

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) was up 30.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 216,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 72,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

CanAsia Energy Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.79 million and a PE ratio of -1.92.

CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CanAsia Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CanAsia Energy Company Profile

CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

