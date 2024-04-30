Avory & Company LLC Has $11.63 Million Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Avory & Company LLC cut its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Wix.com accounts for approximately 8.1% of Avory & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Avory & Company LLC owned 0.17% of Wix.com worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Wix.com by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 49.1% in the third quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 96,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 31,736 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:WIX traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.33. 229,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,375. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.33. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

WIX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $157.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

