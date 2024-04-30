Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $11.75

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.75, but opened at $10.87. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 1,170,113 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BBVA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 48.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 42,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.