Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) Shares Gap Down to $14.80

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.80, but opened at $13.83. Adlai Nortye shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 444 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research report on Friday, January 12th.
Adlai Nortye Trading Down 8.5 %
Institutional Trading of Adlai Nortye
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adlai Nortye Company Profile
Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.
