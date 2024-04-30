bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) & Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) is one of 38 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare bioAffinity Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

bioAffinity Technologies has a beta of 3.93, meaning that its stock price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bioAffinity Technologies’ peers have a beta of 6.22, meaning that their average stock price is 522% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get bioAffinity Technologies alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A bioAffinity Technologies Competitors 50 814 1305 31 2.60

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for bioAffinity Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 13.26%. Given bioAffinity Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe bioAffinity Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio bioAffinity Technologies $2.53 million -$7.94 million -2.81 bioAffinity Technologies Competitors $1.61 billion $104.15 million 8.19

bioAffinity Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than bioAffinity Technologies. bioAffinity Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioAffinity Technologies -313.34% -107.20% -84.10% bioAffinity Technologies Competitors -263.01% -22.16% -12.98%

Summary

bioAffinity Technologies peers beat bioAffinity Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.