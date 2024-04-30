Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 737 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $119.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $472.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.11.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

