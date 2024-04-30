Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Up 0.2%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,348.35 and last traded at $1,341.35. 236,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,883,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,338.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,308.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,140.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $82,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.3% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Broadcom by 6.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.3% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

