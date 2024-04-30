Bruker (BRKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Bruker to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Bruker has set its FY24 guidance at $2.71-$2.76 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.710-2.760 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bruker to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.75. 367,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,027. Bruker has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

In related news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

