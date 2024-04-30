Standex International (SXI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. Standex International had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Standex International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Standex International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SXI traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.18. 22,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,302. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Standex International has a 52-week low of $119.14 and a 52-week high of $184.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.77.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SXI. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Standex International from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Standex International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $247,577.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Standex International news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $247,577.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,734.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $43,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,943.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,084 shares of company stock worth $2,980,448. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

