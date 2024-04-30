BTIG Research Increases Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $580.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BTIG Research from $515.00 to $580.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s previous close.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $516.19.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $530.35. The company had a trading volume of 773,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,635. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

