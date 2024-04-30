Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Position Boosted by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises 2.0% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 15.6% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 65.8% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $79.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,995. The stock has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

