Intrust Bank NA Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

XOM stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.39. 2,084,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,999,197. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.65 and a 200-day moving average of $106.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.11.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

