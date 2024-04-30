Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,189,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cansortium Price Performance
OTCMKTS CNTMF traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. 285,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,652. Cansortium has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.
Cansortium Company Profile
