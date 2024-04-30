Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,189,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cansortium Price Performance

OTCMKTS CNTMF traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. 285,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,652. Cansortium has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

Cansortium Company Profile

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company's medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, topicals, syringes, dried flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and edibles under the Fluent brand name. It also sells various third-party branded medical cannabis products.

