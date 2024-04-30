Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned about 0.18% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,627,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,436,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after purchasing an additional 444,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after buying an additional 288,340 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,152,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,933,000 after buying an additional 138,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,051,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,771,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the period.

Shares of CGUS opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.95.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

