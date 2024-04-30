Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $222,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $61.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

