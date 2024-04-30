CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in April

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 169,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,571.0 days.
CapitaLand China Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CLDHF remained flat at C$0.58 during trading on Tuesday. CapitaLand China Trust has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.62.
CapitaLand China Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CapitaLand China Trust
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand China Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand China Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.