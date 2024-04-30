Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,956 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth about $603,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 134.8% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $147.68. 899,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day moving average is $150.85. The stock has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

