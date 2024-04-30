Islay Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores accounts for about 1.1% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.9 %

CASY stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $320.07. 152,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,946. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.71 and its 200-day moving average is $288.19. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.50 and a 12 month high of $324.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.