Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 155,712 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,712 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDYV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 342,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 94,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.91. 75,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.12 and its 200-day moving average is $70.22. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.67 and a 12-month high of $76.26.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

