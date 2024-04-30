BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,209 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

ICSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.50. 504,164 shares of the stock were exchanged. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2276 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.