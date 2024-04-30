BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,209 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
ICSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.50. 504,164 shares of the stock were exchanged. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40.
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
