Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 22,566 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,566 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 86,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,258,000 after acquiring an additional 38,227 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 96,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.71 on Tuesday, hitting $325.72. 361,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,427. The company has a market capitalization of $86.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $241.41 and a one year high of $340.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $331.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.