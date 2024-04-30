Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,794 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.03. 15,665,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,546,145. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.