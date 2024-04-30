Certuity LLC Buys 1,034 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Certuity LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.78. 1,037,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,269,558. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The company has a market capitalization of $126.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

