LGL Partners LLC Buys 74 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after buying an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,794,000 after purchasing an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,062,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,166,000 after purchasing an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $4.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.05. 7,181,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,898,583. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.99. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.09.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

