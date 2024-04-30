Certuity LLC Buys 5,002 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Certuity LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Certuity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.02. 1,668,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,304,371. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.61. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

